Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past &amp; Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, &amp; More!

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox &amp; Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 11:12 am

2 Netflix TV Shows Are Being Given Top Priority to Start Filming Post-Strike

Continue Here »

2 Netflix TV Shows Are Being Given Top Priority to Start Filming Post-Strike

The actors’ strike is still ongoing, but we’re learning which TV shows are being given priority by Netflix once stars are allowed to return to work and begin filming again.

If you don’t know, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions were both striking simultaneously all summer. Thankfully, the WGA strike has ended after coming to terms on a new and fair agreement. However, the actors’ strike is still ongoing. What this means is: writers can now begin or continue penning scripts for fan fave shows and movies. However, the actors cannot go back to work until SAG-AFTRA has a fair agreement in place (unless given a special SAG-AFTRA exception.)

A report is clarifying that Netflix has 2 shows that they are focusing on post-strike.

Keep reading to find out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr