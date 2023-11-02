Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Repeatedly Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Dolly Parton is explaining why she has never performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 77-year-old country singer has won 12 Grammys among many other accolades, but she is yet to take the stage on football’s biggest night.

Dolly recently spoke about playing the Super Bowl halftime show and revealed what has stopped her from taking part in a performance.

“Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Thursday (November 2).

“I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it—to do that big of a production. When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time that’s what I was thinking.”

Dolly added that she might consider “a production show” following the release of her first rock album, titled Rockstar, on November 17.

“It would make more sense,” the music icon said.

Dolly will have to wait at least a year for her opportunity, as Usher is set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show on February 11 in Las Vegas, Nev.

