Is Will Levis Single or Still Dating Girlfriend Gia Duddy?

Will Levis has officially started his NFL career, and fans are interested in knowing more about the Tennessee Titans quarterback’s life outside of football.

Will, 24, spent his college career at Kentucky and Penn State before the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Up until 2023, he was in a long-term relationship with Gia Duddy.

Keep reading to find out if they’re still together…

Will is reportedly single after recently breaking up Gia, according to Pardon My Take.

Gia, 22, already cultivated a significant social media following prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, but she made headlines during the event due to her reaction to the quarterback falling out of the first round.

She currently counts more than 200,000 Instagram followers.

Back in August, Gia posted a photo of herself at a Titans game, but nothing on her page since has indicated that she is still dating Will.

