Shawn Levy Reveals How 'Star Wars' Inspired One Scene in 'Deadpool 3'

Shawn Levy is revealing a key inspiration for his upcoming MCU film Deadpool 3!

The 55-year-old director has previously helmed Free Guy, The Adam Project, and several episodes of Stranger Things.

According to Shawn, part of Deadpool 3 was modeled after a pivotal Star Wars moment.

Keep reading to find out more…

In an essay for Esquire, Shawn reflected on how Star Wars influenced his approach to a particular scene.

“I went to the theater again and again to see Return of the Jedi,” he began. “I vividly remember the scene in which Luke is hiding from Vader in the Emperor’s room and Vader gives the speech that ends with ‘If you will not turn to the dark side, then perhaps your sister will.’”

Shawn recalled the “forty seconds of stillness from the audience, then the spectacle and emotion” he experienced while watching the 1983 film in a packed theater.

Regarding Deadpool 3, Shawn described how he aimed to emulate Return of the Jedi.

“For one key scene in the movie, I said to my stunt and action team, ‘Guys, this is the Jedi moment,’” he wrote. “I pulled up that scene of Vader and Luke on my phone and restudied how it was photographed, how it was blocked, the framing, the tempo.”

Deadpool 3 will release on July 26, 2024.

If you didn’t know, Shawn is also slated to direct an upcoming Star Wars film.