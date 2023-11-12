Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Sun, 12 November 2023 at 11:30 am

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Changing the Lyrics of 'Karma' to Reference Him

Travis Kelce is definitely feeling surprised!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina on Saturday (November 11), where she changed the lyrics to her song, “Karma.”

The NFL player’s reaction was caught on video as he watched the singer perform the song, standing in the VIP tent alongside Taylor‘s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang, as he flashed a big grin and Taylor‘s dad excitedly cheered, tapping Travis on the shoulder and lifting his arms up in celebration. Watch his reaction!

Travis then put his hands over his head in shock as fans cheered, before raising his arms and dancing along.

Taylor then appeared to look toward him from onstage as he blew her a kiss and waved at her at the end of the song. Find out all the other special things that happened during the concert!
