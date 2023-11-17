Fri, 17 November 2023 at 3:38 pm
Tate McRae Reveals Her Biggest Musical Inspirations & How They Inspire Her
- Tate McRae revealed the pop stars who are inspiring her career – Just Jared Jr
- Is Prince Harry watching the final season of The Crown? – Celebitchy
- Megan Fox discussed a “very difficult” time in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly – Popsugar
- Have you seen the trailer for Percy Jackson & the Olympians yet?! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Music, Newsies, Tate McRae