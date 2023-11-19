Billboard Music Awards 2023 - Performers Revealed!

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are here!

The annual show honor’s the year’s most popular artists and their Billboard chart success, with Taylor Swift leading the nominees with 20 nods. Morgan Wallen is the most-nominated male nominee, with 17 nods.

The Billboard Music Awards will not be broadcast on a television channel, but will instead be streaming online at bbmas.watch.

The awards will begin at November 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Unlike previous years, this year’s ceremony will not have a host. All performances are pre-taped as well.

“Content will roll out directly to fans, including performances, exclusive interviews, and acceptance speeches across BBMAs and Billboard social channels; artists’ social platforms; BBMAs.watch, which takes viewers to a central curation page on Billboard.com; as well as Harmony, PMC’s proprietary live streaming platform,” via Billboard.

2023 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMERS

Mariah Carey

Tate McRae

Morgan Wallen

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Karol G

Stray Kids

NewJeans

Peso Pluma

See the full list of nominees!