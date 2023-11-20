'Suits' Reunion Happening at ATX 2024: 3 Stars Confirmed, 5 Stars Uncertain

Following the show’s massive success on Netflix streaming, Suits is coming to the 2024 ATX TV Festival!

The festival will run from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2 and will take place in Austin, Texas. The show stars Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, and more.

So far, three of the show’s big stars are confirmed to return for the reunion. There are 5+ stars that haven’t confirmed their attendance at this time. Additional panelists will be confirmed soon.

Keep reading to find out who’s confirmed and who isn’t so far…