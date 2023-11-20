Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 11:36 am

'Suits' Reunion Happening at ATX 2024: 3 Stars Confirmed, 5 Stars Uncertain

Continue Here »

'Suits' Reunion Happening at ATX 2024: 3 Stars Confirmed, 5 Stars Uncertain

Following the show’s massive success on Netflix streaming, Suits is coming to the 2024 ATX TV Festival!

The festival will run from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2 and will take place in Austin, Texas. The show stars Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, and more.

So far, three of the show’s big stars are confirmed to return for the reunion. There are 5+ stars that haven’t confirmed their attendance at this time. Additional panelists will be confirmed soon.

Keep reading to find out who’s confirmed and who isn’t so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Suits

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images