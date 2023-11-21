Top Stories
'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 3:05 pm

Top Artists, Songs, Albums & Groups of 2023 Revealed, According to Billboard Charts!

Continue Here »

Top Artists, Songs, Albums & Groups of 2023 Revealed, According to Billboard Charts!

Billboard is naming their year-end stats!

The chart company released the data for their year-end charts, and several of our favorite music acts have officially been named No. 1 this year.

The year-end list includes Top Artist of the Year, Top Duo/Group, Top Global 200 song, Top New Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Hot 100 Song.

Click through to see which acts made the Top 10 of each Billboard year-end list…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billboard, Fuerza Regida, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Music, Slideshow, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images