Top Artists, Songs, Albums & Groups of 2023 Revealed, According to Billboard Charts!

Billboard is naming their year-end stats!

The chart company released the data for their year-end charts, and several of our favorite music acts have officially been named No. 1 this year.

The year-end list includes Top Artist of the Year, Top Duo/Group, Top Global 200 song, Top New Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Hot 100 Song.

Click through to see which acts made the Top 10 of each Billboard year-end list…