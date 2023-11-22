Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2023 at 11:46 pm

9 Highlights from Olivia Rodrigo's Very Candid 'The Face' Interview, Including What Her Psychic Told Her About Her Next Boyfriend

9 Highlights from Olivia Rodrigo's Very Candid 'The Face' Interview, Including What Her Psychic Told Her About Her Next Boyfriend

Olivia Rodrigo is getting real about her sophomore album and her personal life in a new interview with THE FACE!

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is enjoying a career high right now. She released her popular and critically acclaimed album GUTS in September and is now preparing for her upcoming world tour.

Not to mention, she was recently nominated for six Grammys, receiving nods in major categories, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

While chatting with the magazine, Olivia opened up about scandalous fan reactions to her music and revealed which song almost didn’t make GUTS.

She also discussed her secret finsta and her conversations about getting a boyfriend with her psychic.

Browse through the slides to see all the biggest revelations from Olivia Rodrigo’s new interview!

