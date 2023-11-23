Hall & Oates Legal Battle Explained: Daryl Hall Obtains Restraining Order Against John Oates

Hall & Oates is one of the most-loved musical duos of all time, but unfortunately it doesn’t look like there’s much love within the group.

Daryl Hall has obtained a restraining order against John Oates amid a legal battle between them.

So, what’s going on?

Keep reading to find out more…

It has been reported that Hall filed a legal complaint against Oates on November 16 and one day later, the court issues a temporary restraining order that goes into effect on November 30.

The court documents are sealed and the Nashville Chancery Court declined to comment on the lawsuit, though the court did confirm the lawsuit is real.

TMZ reports that the lawsuit is over “some form of breach of contract,” with the outlet reporting that it is “possibly a dispute over division of royalties, or it could be over Oates singing their songs in solo acts.

The music stars met in 1967 and formed their musical duo three years later. Their first album was released in 1972 and they dropped 18 studio albums in total.

The group never officially split up and they toured together as recently as October 2022, but Hall did slam Oates in an interview last year.

“You think John Oates is my partner? … He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner,” Hall said on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast last year. “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

Variety reports that Daryl Hall played a concert in Japan on Thursday (November 23) and still performed a bunch of Hall & Oates classics.