Jennifer Lopez Teases Visual Album 'This Is Me...Now,' Inspired By Ben Affleck Romance - Watch the Trailer!

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to drop new music, and she just unveiled the ultimate trailer!

The 54-year-old hitmaker, dancer, actress and mogul has been teasing her forthcoming album This Is Me…Now, for a while now.

We already know that it’s inspired by her love story with Ben Affleck. J.Lo even sang about their wedding on a song she teased off the tracklist.

On Saturday (November 25), she hopped online to share some new details and a clip promoting the forthcoming release. By the looks of it, we’re getting a full-scale visual album, and the videos are going to be works of art.

J.Lo also gave fans a timeline for learning even more about the project.

Head inside to watch Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me…Now trailer…

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a brief clip of her singing the title track. It was paired with what appears to be content from various music videos stitched together.

In them, she wears some very iconic outfits and races a motorcycle across a body of water. Her daughter Emme makes even makes a cameo.

Basically, it looks like a spectacular years in the making will be arriving very soon.

“This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life’s journey on the search for the truth about love,” the video promises.

“HEAR IT. SEE IT. LIVE IT. SHARE IT,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, promising more information on Monday (November 27).

What else can we expect from the album? The hitmaker opened up about some of the songs in an interview earlier this year.

Press play on the trailer below…