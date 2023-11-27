'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristen Doute Suffers Miscarriage, Opens Up About the Experience

Kristen Doute is sharing sad news.

The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and her 32-year-old boyfriend Luke Broderick recently became pregnant, they shared in a recent episode of their podcast Sex, Love, and What Else Matters with Kristen Doute, and then suffered a miscarriage at six weeks after Kristen‘s pregnancy.

The pregnancy developed into what is called a blighted ovum, meaning that an embryo has not developed or fully developed.

“I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this. I know so many women have been through this. And it’s really f–king terrifying because you always think, ‘What’s wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?’ And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out up and down, there’s no cause. They don’t know why,” she said.

“The only silver lining, the fact that we’ve now been digesting this for the last four or five days, is that I know once Luke and I are past this, we can try again,” she continued.

“And we were very lucky and very fortunate that we got pregnant so quickly. We were so so lucky, because it could have gone a different way for me at my age. I haven’t gone through IVF, I haven’t frozen my eggs, I haven’t done anything. I just think there’s something in God’s plan.”

She added that they’d only learned their pregnancy was unviable days before the podcast.

“We’re talking about this so f–king lightly right now, I feel like I’m really fresh out of feelings in the moment, because we’ve been dealing with this.”

“It’s hard,” Luke added.

“And I genuinely can’t believe that we’re putting this out there, but I feel like for our listeners to understand mentally, to understand where we’re at, we have to kind of get this out there.”

“It was fantastic to have all the support, and everyone be so happy. It sucks to be where we are right now, but we’ve got to try to focus on the positive side of things,” he went on to say of sharing news of the pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage.

“I just know that I have to be your rock here, and I want to. I want to be there with you, for you. And help get over this sad times, and get back to more happy times, because I know it won’t be that far off. It’s coming, we will accomplish it, and we’ll be an awesome, happy family some day,” he added to Kristen.

