Charli XCX & George Daniel Are Engaged!

Charli XCX and George Daniel got engaged!

The 31-year-old Crash pop superstar and the 33-year-old The 1975 drummer confirmed that they’re engaged to be married in an Instagram post on Tuesday (November 28).

“charli xcx and george daniel f-cking for life!!!” she captioned a series of photos of the two embracing, along with a shot of the ring on a tea tray.

The couple went public with their relationship in May of last year, and they’ve also worked together on several songs, including “Crash,” “Selfish Girl,” “How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now,” “Spinning,” “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies),” “In the City,” and “Welcome to My Island (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix).”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

