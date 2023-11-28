Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager &amp; Advice to Her Younger Self

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager & Advice to Her Younger Self

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 1:15 pm

Charli XCX & George Daniel Are Engaged!

Charli XCX & George Daniel Are Engaged!

Charli XCX and George Daniel got engaged!

The 31-year-old Crash pop superstar and the 33-year-old The 1975 drummer confirmed that they’re engaged to be married in an Instagram post on Tuesday (November 28).

charli xcx and george daniel f-cking for life!!!” she captioned a series of photos of the two embracing, along with a shot of the ring on a tea tray.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple went public with their relationship in May of last year, and they’ve also worked together on several songs, including “Crash,” “Selfish Girl,” “How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now,” “Spinning,” “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies),” “In the City,” and “Welcome to My Island (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix).”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Find out which celebrities also just got engaged recently.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charli XCX, Engaged, george daniel, The 1975

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images