Mackenzie Phillips Speaks Out About Alleged Abusive & Incestuous Relationship with Her Dad

One Day at a Time actress Mackenzie Phillips is speaking out about her father, with whom she says she had an abusive and incestuous affair with for a decade.

The 64-year-old actress first spoke out about the alleged affair in her memoir, 2009′s “High on Arrival.”

In the memoir, she says her father, the Mamas & the Papas musician John Phillips, reportedly raped her the night before her wedding to Jeff Sessler when she was 19. After that, she alleged that they began consensual incestuous affair that lasted about 10 years.

It apparently ended when she became pregnant and did not know if her father was the dad. She says she got an abortion.

Now, on her half-sister Chynna Phillips Baldwin‘s YouTube vlog, she spoke out about their dad.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mackenzie shared, “Dad was something else. And I get a lot of criticism and a lot of trolling online for having forgiveness in my heart. Forgiveness because forgiving is for me, not for the other person.”

“Forgiving doesn’t mean I co-sign or agree with what I’m forgiving you for — or him for,” she continued. “It’s very complicated. It’s very, very complicated. And yet, I am at peace.” Mackenzie is now sober.

Chynna made sure to note about the allegations leveled against their dad: “When I stood by you, I meant it with all my heart, you know? I really did. And I believed you. And I want you to know that I was proud of you for coming out [with your story] … even though it was painful for everybody.”

Mackenzie and Chynna‘s half-sister is Bijou Phillips, who filed for divorce from Danny Masterson earlier this year. Chynna is also married to Billy Baldwin.

