Is Paul Campbell Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Has Been More Private Recently

Paul Campbell is playing the role of Harrington in the new Hallmark Channel movie Magic in Mistletoe and you might be curious to know more about his personal life.

The 44-year-old Canadian actor is best known for roles on shows like Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider, Spun Out, and Turner & Hooch.

Paul has starred in lots of movies for Hallmark Channel and is a favorite among fans of the network.

So, what do you need to know about Paul?

Keep reading to find out more…

Paul got married to Lorie Metz back in 2009. They eloped and then had a full wedding two years later for their friends and family to join them.

The couple welcomed son Kingston in April 2016.

While Paul used to share plenty of photos of his family on social media, he has become much more private in recent years. His Instagram page is mainly used to promote his work now.

Lorie hasn’t appeared on the page since late 2020 while Kingston hasn’t been featured since late 2021.

Check out some of their older photos below…