Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen &amp; 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner &amp; Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing &amp; Holding Hands in London

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 2:27 pm

Santa's Secret is NY/LA's Adults Only Variety Show - Part Cabaret, Part Burlesque, All Naughty

Santa's Secret is NY/LA's Adults Only Variety Show - Part Cabaret, Part Burlesque, All Naughty

The best elfing holiday experience has arrived!

Santa’s Secret is a winter wonderland in New York and Los Angeles with immersive installations in search of Santa’s best-kept secret: a vintage speakeasy-style room featuring some naughty performances (shh, don’t tell Mrs. Claus).

The hit holiday experience hails from NYC but recently made its way to LA.
The variety show and live music comes complete with Christmas cocktails and a jaw-dropping variety show. You won’t want to miss all of the of unique displays, from gingerbread girls and rugged lumberjacks to living snow globes. Performances include drag, ballet, burlesque, and more—all with a holiday twist!

Tickets start at $75 and are available at VossEvents.com!

Watch the video preview below. A variety show to put you on The Naughty List!


Santa’s Secret is LA’s Adults Only Secret Speakeasy
Just Jared on Facebook
santa secret variety show 01
santa secret variety show 02
santa secret variety show 03
santa secret variety show 04
santa secret variety show 05
santa secret variety show 06
santa secret variety show 07
santa secret variety show 08
santa secret variety show 09
santa secret variety show 10

Photos: Courtesy of Santa's Secret
Posted to: Christmas

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images