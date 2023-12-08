Santa's Secret is NY/LA's Adults Only Variety Show - Part Cabaret, Part Burlesque, All Naughty

The best elfing holiday experience has arrived!

Santa’s Secret is a winter wonderland in New York and Los Angeles with immersive installations in search of Santa’s best-kept secret: a vintage speakeasy-style room featuring some naughty performances (shh, don’t tell Mrs. Claus).

The hit holiday experience hails from NYC but recently made its way to LA.

The variety show and live music comes complete with Christmas cocktails and a jaw-dropping variety show. You won’t want to miss all of the of unique displays, from gingerbread girls and rugged lumberjacks to living snow globes. Performances include drag, ballet, burlesque, and more—all with a holiday twist!

Tickets start at $75 and are available at VossEvents.com!

Watch the video preview below. A variety show to put you on The Naughty List!



Santa’s Secret is LA’s Adults Only Secret Speakeasy