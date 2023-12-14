Naomi Watts Pens Sweet Note For Youngest Child Kai's 15th Birthday

Naomi Watts is celebrating the birth of her youngest child!

The 55-year-old actress took to her Instagram to wish Kai a “Happy 15th Birthday.”

If you recall, Naomi has two children with ex Liev Schrieber – Kai and 16-year-old Sasha Schreiber.

Keep reading to see what Naomi wrote for Kai’s birthday…

“Happy birthday my sweet little angel. You are everything to me. I’m so lucky to be your mum. Keep dancing and showing the world your dynamic and glorious spirit. ❤️-🌙” Naomi captioned a black and white photo of Kai on the beach.

Liev also shared his own post to celebrate Kai‘s birthday, sharing a pic of his middle child in dance class.

“Happy Birthday Gorgeous!” he captioned the pic.

While Naomi and Liev are no longer together, and have new partners, they are still very involved in each other’s lives by co-parenting. In fact, in summer 2022, they celebrated Kai‘s eighth grade graduation as a big “modern family.”

Happy birthday Kai!