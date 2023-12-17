Corinne Foxx Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Joe Hooten, Shows Off Gorgeous Ring!

Corinne Foxx is getting married!

The 29-year-old actress/host and daughter of Jamie Foxx, announced Sunday (December 17) that she is engaged to her beau Joe Hooten.

Corinne of course took to her Instagram to share the news, along with engagement photos.

“from the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️” she captioned a handful of black and white photos, with the first displaying her ring. Check it out HERE!

While it’s unclear just how they have been dating, Corinne and Joe have been together since at least 2019, as that is when her first post with him was on Instagram.

That year, he joined her at the premiere of her movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in LA. You can see photos of them together in the gallery!

Congratulations to Corinne Foxx and her new fiancé Joe Hooten!!!