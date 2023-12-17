Lorde Tells Fans When to Expect New Music Following Cryptic Instagram Post

Lorde is answering her fans’ questions regarding new music!

The 27-year-old “Yellow Flicker Beat” singer has spent recent years away from social media, and her recent return has led many to believe that she has something big planned.

In response to an Instagram post Lorde captioned, “Listening to myself,” on Sunday (December 17), fans have begun to suspect that new music from the artist is imminent.

Lorde was quick to address the rumors.

She commented on a fan repost of her photos, “We’re not CLOSE close you guys .. i’m just getting so hype n needed to let u know .. start ur excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer .. we building stamina for this chapter.”

Lorde most recently released 2021′s Solar Power, her third studio album.

Back in August, Lorde made a rare Instagram post, showing snapshots of herself swimming in a pool in Norway.

She wrote, “After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

The post came days before Lorde performed two brand new songs at her concert in Cornwall, England.

We can’t wait to hear more from the “Royals” hitmaker!