Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip &amp; Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 1:07 pm

2 Stars Seemingly Exit 'Selling the OC,' Reasons Why Revealed

Continue Here »

2 Stars Seemingly Exit 'Selling the OC,' Reasons Why Revealed

Selling the OC‘s first two seasons debuted in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of season 3.

The trailer for season three debuted during the season 7 reunion for Selling Sunset, and since then, fans have been even more eager for info.

Now, we’ve learned of two agents who have seemingly exited the show. They both seem to be involved in season three, but if the show is renewed for a fourth season, it appears likely they won’t be involved.

Keep reading to find out who has possibly exited, and the reason why…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Netflix, Selling the OC, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images