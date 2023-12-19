Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Is Engaged to Will Bracey!

Fifth Harmony‘s Ally Brooke is engaged to music exec Will Bracey!

The 30-year-old singer and 36-year-old former Fifth Harmony tour manager met while they were on the road together in 2015. They started dating later that year.

Will told People he had been preparing to propose for much of 2023, and landed on New York City, at an art gallery on Monday (December 18) for the romantic event.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It is the best day of my life. It’s wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock,” Ally told People just minutes after getting engaged.

She continued, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Will and just share the beautiful memories that we will create together as one. That is wonderful and very special to me.”

Congratulations to Ally and Will on the wonderful news!

Ally just recently spoke about reconnecting with her Fifth Harmony bandmates.