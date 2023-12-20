Zac Efron Explains Why He's Wearing Sunglasses on 'Today' Show

Zac Efron explained why he was wearing sunglasses while appearing on the Today show.

The 36-year-old actor was on the morning show on Wednesday (December 20) to promote his new film, The Iron Claw, in theaters on Friday.

“Zac Efron is a legitimate bonafide Hollywood superstar but that is not the reason he is in shades right now,” Craig Melvin said when he welcomed Zac, alongside his The Iron Claw co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons, to the show.

Zac then responded, “No, I’m sorry man. I feel weird being in shades. I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

This isn’t the first time Zac‘s health has been a topic online. Last year, he opened up about shattering his jaw.