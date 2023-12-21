Katie Holmes Spotted on 45th Birthday After Dinner with Suri!

Katie Holmes is 45!

The Dawson’s Creek actress celebrated her birthday this week by going out for dinner on Monday (December 18) in New York City.

Though she’s not pictured here due to our No Kids Policy, Katie was joined by her 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

Katie‘s former Dawson’s Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes, who played her on-screen mom, shared a sweet post on Instagram to mark the special day.

“In a world full of muffins … You are one sparkly cupcake!!! 🧁Happy Birthday sweet friend @katieholmes We love you so very much ❤️❤️😘😘,” Humes captioned the post.

Katie responded in the comments section, “Thank u so much! You are so kind always!”

Check out the post below!