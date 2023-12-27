Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 8' Costar Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She'll Always Defend Him

Hannah Waddingham is set to share the screen with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 8, and filming with him left her with a new perspective of the movie star.

The Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones actress is set to play an undisclosed role in the action-packed movie, which will premiere in early 2025 after strike-related delays.

She opened up about her experience filming with Tom during a recent interview, and it’s safe to say that she was incredibly impressed by him.

During an appearance on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Hannah explained that she would always be in Tom‘s corner after they spent five days filming together.

“I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom Cruise] now,” she said, via The Independent. “Having met him and having spent five days intensely…He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met.”

She continued, adding, “Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

Hannah will have more time filming with Tom now that the strike is over. She revealed that they have “another kind of main scene” to finish up.

