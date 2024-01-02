Tue, 02 January 2024 at 4:58 pm
'Minecraft' Live-Action Movie Cast - 4 Stars Confirmed!
The Minecraft live-action movie is coming!
Although it’s unclear what the movie is about, we know that the big screen adaptation of the massively popular video game is heading into production soon in New Zealand.
And already, we know that four big stars are confirmed to appear!
Click through to see who is starring in the movie adaptation of Minecraft…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Jack Black, Jared Hess, Jason Momoa, Minecraft, Movies