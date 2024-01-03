'Fire Island' Actors Conrad Ricamora & James Scully to Reunite On Stage in 'Oh, Mary!' Play

Conrad Ricamora and James Scully will be working on another project together!

The two actors starred in the 2022 romantic comedy movie Fire Island, which is now streaming on Hulu. They will soon reunite on stage in the Off-Broadway play Oh, Mary!, opening in New York City later this month.

Oh, Mary! is a “ridiculous dark comedy starring Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.”

The limited eight-week engagement begins previews on Friday, January 26, 2024 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre ahead of a February 8, 2024 opening night, with performances running through March 24, 2024.

Conrad will play Mary’s Husband and James will star as Mary’s Teacher. Also announced were Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.

Get tickets now at OhMaryPlay.com.