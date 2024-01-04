Top Stories
24 'Bachelor' Stars Confirmed as Guests at Golden Wedding for Gerry &amp; Theresa

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Selena Gomez &amp; Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 8:40 pm

'General Hospital' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Temporarily Replaced, 2 Actors Exit, 3 Make Returns

'General Hospital' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Temporarily Replaced, 2 Actors Exit, 3 Make Returns

There have been a lot of changes at General Hospital lately amid the show’s 60th anniversary celebration.

After 60 years on the air, the daytime soap opera continues its tradition of passion, intrigue and adventure that has depicted the ongoing lives of the diverse and evolving citizens of the fictional town of Port Charles set in upstate New York.

Several stars have taken temporary leave of abscences recently and there have been some major exits that were unexpected. Fans were also lucky to see the return of some fan-favorite actors!

Browse through the slideshow for all the big changes recently…

