America Ferrera Explains How Kerry Washington 'Saved' Her After Giving Birth to Son Sebastian

America Ferrera turned to Kerry Washington after giving birth.

The 39-year-old Barbie star and her husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their son Sebastian in 2018. They also share a daughter, Lucia, who was born in 2020.

America recently revealed how her friend Kerry helped her after she gave birth to Sebastian!

“When I first had my first child, my son, I went back to shoot on Superstore when he was 10 weeks old,” America told People. “I was so lucky to have Kerry Washington as a friend, who had two of her babies while she was on Scandal.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress explained how Kerry‘s experience with motherhood served as a guiding light for her.

“I remember asking her, ‘How do you do it? How are you on a TV show and have a newborn baby? What am I going to do?’” America shared. “And she gave me the most detailed instructions of every single thing that I was going to do to make my life easier, down to the exact Pack ‘n Play for my trailer.”

She continued, “I think all the time about how many tears and how much energy and how much money and how much trial and error she saved me by just telling me what she learned. And countless times, just in the almost six years that I’ve been a mom, it’s other moms and other women who have saved me and kept me going and kept me feeling like I can do this.”

To sum up Kerry‘s impact on her journey with her newborn son, America stated: “She just saved me.”

