'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 6 Stars Join Show, 1 Star Confirmed to Return & More Stars Rumored to Make Comebacks

The cast of The White Lotus‘ third season is coming together!

After two hit seasons, which swept the Emmys and garnered massive praise, the dark comedy is gearing up to return to Max for a third season, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

Filming commences in February and will take place in Thailand.

In the leadup to the start of production, we’re getting some exciting casting news! On Friday (January 5), it was confirmed that six stars would be joining the show alongside one returning cast member.

More casting news is expected to come in the future, too!

Scroll through the slideshow to see who is set to star in Season 3 of The White Lotus…