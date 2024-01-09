Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2024 at 12:34 pm

Barry Keoghan Addresses Relationship With Alyson Sandro After Welcoming Baby Brando

Barry Keoghan Addresses Relationship With Alyson Sandro After Welcoming Baby Brando

Barry Keoghan is opening up about his personal life.

The 31-year-old Saltburn star got candid in a new GQ profile about his relationship status amid reports that he and girlfriend Alyson Sandro broke up after welcoming son Brando.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the conversation, he spoke about welcoming Brando, who was born right in the middle of shooting on Saltburn.

“They gave me a day off. Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings—boom!” he laughed.

“You see me tired…yeah. Brando. Good ol’ Brando.”

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say—yeah,” he continued.

Back in July, the UK tabloids reported that they’d split.

“She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother,” he said, offering nothing further about the situation, as the author noted.

The two met in 2021 at a bar in London, welcoming their son in August 2022.

