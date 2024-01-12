Sofia Vergara Hits Back at Interviewer for Making Fun of Her Accent

Sofia Vergara shut down an interviewer who appeared to make fun of her accent.

The 51-year-old Colombian-born actress is best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC’s Modern Family from 2009 to 2020.

During an appearance on the January 9 episode of El Hormiguero, Sofia was not amused when host Pablo Motos brought her accent under scrutiny.

Sofia was speaking about her time on Modern Family when Pablo asked her how she says the sitcom’s title.

“I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah,” she responded.

The four-time Emmy nominee continued, “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

Sofia has also been nominated for four Golden Globes.

Like her, Sofia‘s character in Modern Family is Colombian. In the show, she often mispronounces English words.

