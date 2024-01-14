Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 2:46 pm

Sofia Vergara Makes Rare Comments About Joe Manganiello Split

Sofia Vergara Makes Rare Comments About Joe Manganiello Split

Sofia Vergara is making rare comments about her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

If you don’t know, in July 2023, the pair announced they were splitting up after seven years.

Now, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 51-year-old Modern Family star was asked about her breakup in the public eye.

“You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things,” Sofia said.

About the press coverage, she added, “It wasn’t bad. I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is.”

She continued, “I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”

See what Sofia Vergara said in her divorce documents.
