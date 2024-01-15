Top Stories
Inside Photos from Critics Choice Awards 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Sofia Vergara Makes Rare Comments About Joe Manganiello Split

Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 1:02 am

'Drag Race España' Announces First All Stars Season, Reveals 9 Returning Queens!

'Drag Race España' Announces First All Stars Season, Reveals 9 Returning Queens!

Drag Race España is gearing up to debut the first ever international All Stars season!

WOW Presents Plus has revealed the upcoming spinoff season of Spain’s version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and they revealed all of the queens from the first three seasons that will be returning for a second chance at the crown.

Supremme de Luxe will be returning as host of the series, with returning judges Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Ana Locking.

The first season of Drag Race España All Stars will premiere on Sunday, February 4th, with new episodes weekly on Sundays on WOW Presents Plus in the US and other territories. It will premiere same day on Spain’s ATRESplayer Premium.

Keep reading to find out which queens are competing on Drag Race España All Stars…

Photos: World of Wonder
