Emmy Awards 2023 Viewers Call Out the 'Ugly' Red Carpet Step & Repeat Backdrop

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are airing on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, but the viewers are having trouble paying attention to the celebs on the red carpet!

Fans were quick to react to the FOX and Emmys logo emblazoned step and repeat backdrop on the red carpet, with many amusingly calling it out for being loud and visually distracting from the talent on the carpet.

“Do I remember these red carpet backgrounds/backdrops weeks later ? No. Will I ever forget or move on from how grotesque this one is? No,” one wrote.

“the backdrop for the emmy’s is so ugly,” added another.

“this emmys backdrop is so jarring my eyes hurt,” one user added.

Keep reading to find out more…

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

Check out the reactions inside…

Do I remember these red carpet backgrounds/backdrops weeks later ? No Will I ever forget or move on from how grotesque this one is ? No These people are attempting to. be best dressed & they have to pose in front of this #Emmys https://t.co/Ze2N2PRomv pic.twitter.com/jF6NW9OiTt — 𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑧𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒𝑛𝑧𝑜𝑠🐇 (@AmeliaXCV) January 15, 2024

the Emmys backdrop pic.twitter.com/vzFNM7X0ZV — LOUIS PISANO (@LouisPisano) January 15, 2024

this emmys backdrop is so jarring my eyes hurt — vi (@P0RTERSZ) January 15, 2024

Everyone looking at the #Emmys carpet and backdrop right now pic.twitter.com/7Fb4DRluH9 — Kate | Dating Bitch 🐝 (@deardatingb) January 15, 2024

The Emmys backdrop isn’t backdropping like a backdrop should backdrop 🫤 — Jennie ⸆⸉ 🩷🪩 (@jenjen__xo) January 15, 2024