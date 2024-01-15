Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 6:59 pm

Emmy Awards 2023 Viewers Call Out the 'Ugly' Red Carpet Step & Repeat Backdrop

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are airing on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, but the viewers are having trouble paying attention to the celebs on the red carpet!

Fans were quick to react to the FOX and Emmys logo emblazoned step and repeat backdrop on the red carpet, with many amusingly calling it out for being loud and visually distracting from the talent on the carpet.

“Do I remember these red carpet backgrounds/backdrops weeks later ? No. Will I ever forget or move on from how grotesque this one is? No,” one wrote.

“the backdrop for the emmy’s is so ugly,” added another.

“this emmys backdrop is so jarring my eyes hurt,” one user added.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

