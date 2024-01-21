'El Señor de los Cielos' Season 9 - 8 Cast Members Returning, 9 New Stars Are Joining!

El Señor de los Cielos is coming back soon!

The Telemundo television series (English title: Lord of the Skies) created by Luis Zelkowicz first premiered on the network in 2013, and continues to be a hit.

The network just announced that Season 9 of the series will premiere on Tuesday, February 13 at 10pm/9c.

The show centers around the most powerful drug dealer of his time, Amado Carrillo Fuentes, a man who became the head of the Juarez Cartel. He was nicknamed the lord of the skies for his fleet of planes he used to transport drugs.

Click through to find out who is returning and joining the cast of El Señor de los Cielos for Season 9…