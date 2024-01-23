'True Detective' Actor Christopher Eccleston Reveals Accusation an A-List Actress Made Against Him

Christopher Eccleston is opening up about an accusation that an A-List actress made against him while working together.

The 59-year-old actor, who currently stars in the new season of HBO’s True Detective, is also known for his work in Doctor Who and The Leftovers.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I did a sex scene with an A-list actress – not Nicole Kidman, who was brilliant – and she implied, in front of the crew, that I was copping a feel. Because she didn’t like me,” Christopher claimed in a new interview with The Independent.

Christopher added that he was “fortunate that happened to me before the Harvey Weinstein stuff came to light, so I wasn’t put in the stocks for it. But I’ve never felt more betrayed by a fellow actor than I did that day.”

“I have to say to you that I would sooner have put my hands in a food blender than copped a feel of that person. It was an abuse of power, what she did. I don’t think that would have happened with an intimacy coordinator on set. I could have been accused of all manner of things… that’s about what passes between actors, with trust and the abuse of it,” he said.

A few years ago, Christopher opened up about his battle with anorexia.