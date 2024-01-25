Thu, 25 January 2024 at 6:22 pm
Millie Bobby Brown Launches a New Fashion Line
- Millie Bobby Brown is expanding her Florence By Mills brand to include a new fashion line – Just Jared Jr
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got an exciting invitation to visit another country – Celebitchy
- Reese Witherspoon is at the center of a viral debate on TikTok – Popsugar
- Netflix is gearing up to drop the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and we got a trailer – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Millie Bobby Brown, Newsies