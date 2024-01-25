Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' & Another the Love of Her Life!)

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

8 Netflix TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 6:22 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Launches a New Fashion Line
  • Millie Bobby Brown is expanding her Florence By Mills brand to include a new fashion line – Just Jared Jr
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got an exciting invitation to visit another country – Celebitchy
  • Reese Witherspoon is at the center of a viral debate on TikTok – Popsugar
  • Netflix is gearing up to drop the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and we got a trailer – Just Jared Jr
