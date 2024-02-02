'Star Wars' Fan Jacob Tremblay Gets Surprise Graduation Message From Mark Hamill

Jacob Tremblay is all grown up and just graduated high school early!

The 17-year-old actor finished his schooling recently, but won’t be walking in a graduation ceremony for a while.

While making an appearance on the Today show to promote his new Netflix movie Orion and the Dark, Jacob got a special surprise from none other than Mark Hamill!

While the hosts surprise Jacob with a cap and gown, Al Roker noted, “Usually there’s a salutatorian who’s going to speak. We couldn’t get that, but we got maybe then next best thing,” followed by a video message from Mark.

“Hey Jacob, it’s your old pal Mark Hamill here, and I want to congratulate you on your graduation. I can’t believe it, where does the time go? I’ve known you since you were much, much shorter than me, and now, not so much. Anyway, congratulations on this milestone in your life and I wish you all the best and continued success. Hamill, out,” he said.

Jacob responded, surprised, “What just happened?! That was amazing!”

“He’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” he added.

Mark later congratulated Jacob again on Instagram story, to which he replied, “Thank you @markhamill ! You have been, and will always be my hero!”

If you didn’t know, Jacob is a huge Star Wars fan and even got to meet Mark at the 2017 premiere of his movie The Book of Henry.