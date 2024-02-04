'Below Deck' Season 11 Cast Revealed - 1 Longtime Star Exits, 2 Stars Return, 7 Crew Members Join & 1 Star Boards From Spinoff

Season 11 of Below Deck is here!

The Bravo series kicks off it’s new season on Monday (February 5) and there will, once again, be quite a few changes to the cast.

While fans will some some familiar faces, this season’s crew will look mostly different, including the loss of one of the show’s longtime stars.

This season, the crew, which features new and returning cast members, return aboard motor yacht St. David as they cruise around the Caribbean country Grenada, while meeting the “ever-changing needs of demanding clients while visiting the world’s most beautiful destinations.”

Bravo teases, “Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada.”

With the new season coming out, premiering Monday, February 5th at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo with a 75-minute episode – we are taking a look at the entire cast of returning stars, the longtime star who left the show and all of the new crew members joining the franchise!

Keep reading to find out who is set to appear in Below Deck season 11…