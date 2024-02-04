Caroline Polachek Wears Archival Olivier Theyskens on Grammys 2024 Red Carpet

Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 7:50 pm

Caroline Polachek is going high fashion at the Grammys!

The 38-year-old Pang superstar hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Caroline stunned in an archival Fall/Winter 1998 Olivier Theyskens black mohair wool and red lace ensemble, complete with red blood vessels thread embroidery.

Caroline was nominated in the category of Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. Her collaborator Dan Nigro is also nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!
