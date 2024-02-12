Kanye 'Ye' West Airs Super Bowl 2024 Selfie Video Ad to Promote Yeezy

Kanye “Ye” West is promoting Yeezy in a big way.

The 46-year-old music star bought airtime during the 2024 Super Bowl to promote his fashion line with a 30-second spot.

The spot seemingly was shot on his cellphone, and he appears to be riding in a vehicle, talking directly into the camera.

“Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial,” he said. “And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually — we didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is I want you to go to yeezy.com.”

He then said: “I’m gonna write it at the bottom of the screen and I got some shoes and mmmm that’s it.”

The commercial didn’t air in all markets, and various viewers reported seeing it in some places and not others.

THR reports that it means he probably purchased the ad time on a regional basis, meaning he didn’t spend the $7 million that CBS Sports said 30-second spots were going for on a national level.

