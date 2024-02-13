Is Bravo's 'Winter House' Canceled? New Update Reveals What's Happening

There’s some news about Bravo’s Winter House.

Amid rumors that the show had been canceled, there’s now an update on what is really going on. Rumors started swirling a few weeks ago when Paige DeSorbo, who appeared in seasons one and two of the reality show, claimed the show was canceled.

Head inside for the truth…

People has learned that the TV show is now actually “on pause.”

The source added that “It’s definitely not cancelled.” Season three of Winter House debuted this past October.

It’s not clear why the show is on pause at this point, but many fans are hoping to see it revived at some point.

