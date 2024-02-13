Top Stories
Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Sheer Dress at 'Madame Web' Premiere

Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Sheer Dress at 'Madame Web' Premiere

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 1:14 am

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Continue Here »

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

The odds for the next James Bond girl have been revealed!

The iconic love interest of 007 has been played by many acclaimed actresses over the years. Most recently, Léa Seydoux took on the role in 2021′s No Time to Die.

With Daniel Craig finished playing James Bond, that means a new main character and romantic partner will be cast in the next film!

We’ve listed oddsmakers’ top 10 choices to play the next Bond girl!

Continue through the slideshow to find out the top choices to play the next Bond girl…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 007, EG, evergreen, Extended, James Bond, Movies, Slideshow