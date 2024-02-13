Stephen Amell to Lead 'Suits: LA' Spinoff at NBC

Stephen Amell is headed to primetime television in the upcoming Suits spinoff series!

The 42-year-old Arrow star has been cast in the lead role for NBC’s Suits: LA pilot, Deadline reveals.

Stephen will star as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, Ted Black is described as “a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others. Fifteen years ago, the former New York prosecutor joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.”

In the new series, his firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is writing the Suits: LA pilot, and he will executive produce.

Filming on the pilot will begin in March in Vancouver, which is where Stephen filmed The CW’s Arrow.

This marks the second Suits spinoff, following Gina Torres‘ Pearson.