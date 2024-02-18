BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

The 2024 BAFTAs have kicked off, and we’re bringing you a list of the biggest VIPs in attendance!

It’s a star-studded show, and the fashion definitely did not disappoint.

We’ll be live updating this article as more looks come in, so be sure to check back in periodically!

Keep reading to find out more…

Scroll down to see every look so far…

Prince William

Barry Keoghan

FYI: Barry is wearing Burberry with Boucheron jewels.

Emily Blunt

FYI: Emily is wearing Elie Saab Couture, Tiffany’s jewels, and Giovanni Rossi shoes.

Margot Robbie & husband Tom Ackerley

FYI: Margot is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé.

Emma Stone

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Paul Mescal

FYI: Paul is wearing Gucci.

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing Robert Wun.

Cate Blanchett

FYI: Cate is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Bradley Cooper

FYI: Bradley is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Carey Mulligan

Cillian Murphy

Dua Lipa

Josh Hartnett

Ayo Edebiri

Paul Giamatti

Marisa Abela

Lily Collins & husband Charlie McDowell

Daisy Edgar Jones

FYI: Daisy is wearing Gucci.

Taylor Russell

FYI: Taylor is wearing Loewe.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Andrew Scott

Bryce Dallas Howard

Rami Malek

Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Hüller

FYI: Sandra is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Lord of the Rings’ Morfydd Clark

Naomi Campbell

Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh

Emma Corrin

Emerald Fennell

FYI: Emerald is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Rosamund Pike

David Tennant & wife Georgia Moffett

The Woman King’s Sheila Atim

FYI: Sheila is wearing Gucci.

Claire Foy

FYI: Claire is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Hannah Waddingham

Colman Domingo

FYI: Colman is wearing Tiffany’s jewels.

Hugh Grant & wife Anna Eberstein