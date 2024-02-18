BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!
The 2024 BAFTAs have kicked off, and we’re bringing you a list of the biggest VIPs in attendance!
It’s a star-studded show, and the fashion definitely did not disappoint.
We'll be live updating this article as more looks come in, so be sure to check back in periodically!


Prince William
Barry Keoghan
FYI: Barry is wearing Burberry with Boucheron jewels.
Emily Blunt
FYI: Emily is wearing Elie Saab Couture, Tiffany’s jewels, and Giovanni Rossi shoes.
Margot Robbie & husband Tom Ackerley
FYI: Margot is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé.
Emma Stone
FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Paul Mescal
FYI: Paul is wearing Gucci.
The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph
FYI: Da’Vine is wearing Robert Wun.
Cate Blanchett
FYI: Cate is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Bradley Cooper
FYI: Bradley is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Carey Mulligan
Cillian Murphy
Dua Lipa
Josh Hartnett
Ayo Edebiri
Paul Giamatti
Marisa Abela
Lily Collins & husband Charlie McDowell
Daisy Edgar Jones
FYI: Daisy is wearing Gucci.
Taylor Russell
FYI: Taylor is wearing Loewe.
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Andrew Scott
Bryce Dallas Howard
Rami Malek
Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Hüller
FYI: Sandra is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Lord of the Rings’ Morfydd Clark
Naomi Campbell
Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh
Emma Corrin
Emerald Fennell
FYI: Emerald is wearing Giorgio Armani.
Rosamund Pike
David Tennant & wife Georgia Moffett
The Woman King’s Sheila Atim
FYI: Sheila is wearing Gucci.
Claire Foy
FYI: Claire is wearing Giorgio Armani.
Hannah Waddingham
Colman Domingo
FYI: Colman is wearing Tiffany’s jewels.
Hugh Grant & wife Anna Eberstein