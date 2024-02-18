Top Stories
BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

Sun, 18 February 2024 at 1:34 pm

The 2024 BAFTAs have kicked off, and we’re bringing you a list of the biggest VIPs in attendance!

It’s a star-studded show, and the fashion definitely did not disappoint.

We’ll be live updating this article as more looks come in, so be sure to check back in periodically!

Keep reading to find out more…

Scroll down to see every look so far…

Baftas photos

Prince William

Baftas photos

Barry Keoghan

FYI: Barry is wearing Burberry with Boucheron jewels.

Baftas photos

Emily Blunt

FYI: Emily is wearing Elie Saab Couture, Tiffany’s jewels, and Giovanni Rossi shoes.

Baftas photos

Margot Robbie & husband Tom Ackerley

FYI: Margot is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé.

Baftas photos

Emma Stone

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Baftas photos

Paul Mescal

FYI: Paul is wearing Gucci.

Baftas photos

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing Robert Wun.

Baftas photos

Cate Blanchett

FYI: Cate is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Baftas photos

Bradley Cooper

FYI: Bradley is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Baftas photos

Carey Mulligan

Baftas photos

Cillian Murphy

Baftas photos

Dua Lipa

Baftas photos

Josh Hartnett

Baftas photos

Ayo Edebiri

Baftas photos

Paul Giamatti

Baftas photos

Marisa Abela

Baftas photos

Lily Collins & husband Charlie McDowell

Baftas photos

Daisy Edgar Jones

FYI: Daisy is wearing Gucci.

Baftas photos

Taylor Russell

FYI: Taylor is wearing Loewe.

Baftas photos

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Baftas photos

Andrew Scott

Baftas photos

Bryce Dallas Howard

Baftas photos

Rami Malek

Baftas photos

Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Hüller

FYI: Sandra is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Baftas photos

Lord of the Rings’ Morfydd Clark

Baftas photos

Naomi Campbell

Baftas photos

Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh

Baftas photos

Emma Corrin

Baftas photos

Emerald Fennell

FYI: Emerald is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Baftas photos

Rosamund Pike

Baftas photos

David Tennant & wife Georgia Moffett

Baftas photos

The Woman King’s Sheila Atim

FYI: Sheila is wearing Gucci.

Baftas photos

Claire Foy

FYI: Claire is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Baftas photos

Hannah Waddingham

Baftas photos

Colman Domingo

FYI: Colman is wearing Tiffany’s jewels.

Baftas photos

Hugh Grant & wife Anna Eberstein
Photos: Getty
