Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Talks Being a Tennis WAG & How It's Different Than Football WAGs

Taylor Fritz just won the Delray Beach Open and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle was there to cheer him on!

Morgan was also a guest on the latest episode of the Sportsish podcast and opened up about being the girlfriend of a famous tennis player, plus how it compares to being a football WAG.

For those who don’t know what a WAG is, it stands for “wives and girlfriends.”

Morgan said, “I think like, just the most unique part about it [tennis] as compared to other sports is just the travel aspect of it. And if you’re dating or married to a football player, you don’t go to all the away games like your life isn’t completely uprooted in the same way. If you want to be with a tennis player and you really want to have a strong relationship, you’re not home ever, you’re living in a suitcase basically. So I think that aspect is different.”

Morgan also talked about visiting all the different cities where Taylor plays tennis.

“I’m really fascinated by fan culture that’s something that I’ve always kind of focused on in my content different than other content creators, who are with their partners don’t really do,” she said (via SportsKeeda). “I like fashion and exploring how fans are different based on the places that we go because a tennis crowd in Acapulco, Mexico, is so different than a tennis crowd in Tokyo, Japan.”

