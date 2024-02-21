Wed, 21 February 2024 at 12:01 am
4 Celebs Who Were Almost 'Real Housewives' (& One Eventually Did Join the Franchise After Being Previously Rejected!)
There were some famous faces considered for Real Housewives over the years and were either rejected, backed away, or flat out said no.
These secrets were revealed in the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It” by Dave Quinn.
Click through the slideshow to see which celebs could have been Real Housewives…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bravo, Getty Posted to: EG, Extended, Real Housewives, Slideshow