Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' & 'Supernatural' Actor, Dies at 48

Chris Gauthier has sadly passed away.

The English-born Canadian actor died on February 23 at the age of 48, his talent agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent told TVLine in a statement.

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48. As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly,” the statement reads.

He was known for many TV roles, including Once Upon a Time (as Smee) and Eureka.

He also starred in Supernatural as the paranoid shapeshifter-hunting Ronald Reznick, Harper’s Island, Sanctuary, Smallville, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Legends of Tomorrow the Charmed reboot and, most recently, Joe Pickett.

Movie roles included 40 Days and 40 Nights, Agent Cody Banks and Freddy vs. Jason.

Our thoughts are with Chris Gauthier‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2024.