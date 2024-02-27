'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff 'The Valley' Gets Bravo Premiere Date, Full Cast Revealed

The Valley is coming to Bravo!

The upcoming spinoff series from Vanderpump Rules follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.

While this group navigates the next stage in their lives, they realize that the drama isn’t far behind. When rumors start to swirl within the group, friendships are put to the test, as they question who they can really trust and have by their side.

Three Vanderpump alums are returning to television in the new series, along with a few other familiar faces that you may have seen on the show. Plus, several new people are joining the Bravo-verse.

The Valley was just revealed to be premiering on Tuesday, March 19th after a new episode of Vanderpump Rules. The premiere episode of the new show will be a crossover with VPR.

Then, the new show will move to it’s regular time the following week, Tuesday, March 26th, at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo and next day on Peacock.

Keep reading to meet the full cast of The Valley…